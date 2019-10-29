Tuesday's weather forecast
09:15 October 29, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/11 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/12 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/12 Sunny 10
Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 10
Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0
Busan 21/14 Sunny 0
