Tuesday's weather forecast

09:15 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/12 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0

Busan 21/14 Sunny 0

(END)

