Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday, taking a cue from gains on Wall Street and growing hope for a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 6.52 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 2,100.12 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Wall Street advanced Monday, encouraged by a wave of better-than-expected earnings results by major companies.
Tech shares gained. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics edged up 0.39 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.6 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion rose 2.49 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.82 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
