More elderly return driver's licenses this year
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- More than 15,000 elderly drivers in Seoul have returned their driver's licenses this year as the city government began offering incentives amid concerns over road safety, data showed Tuesday.
A total of 15,080 elderly aged over 65 had returned their driving permits as of Oct. 23 this year, more than tenfold the 1,387 who did so throughout all of last year, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
City officials attributed the on-year rise to increased awareness campaigns on road safety and the new incentives.
Starting this year, the city government has been giving out public transportation cards preloaded with 100,000 won (US$85.60) in an attempt to encourage elderly drivers to return their licenses.
Currently, Seoul's subways are free to those aged over 65. Bus fare within the city costs from 900 to 1,200 won.
Municipal governments across the country have started giving similar incentives to the elderly amid concerns their physical conditions could affect safe driving.
According to data submitted by police to Liberty Korea Party Rep. Han Sun-kyo, the number of transportation accidents involving drivers aged over 65 reached 30,012 in 2018, up 48 percent from 20,275 cases in 2014.
The increase has sparked a debate on whether elderly people should be allowed to drive. While some have raised the need for the elderly to return their licenses, others have said doing so could discriminate against capable drivers based only on age.
