Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia K5-renderings

Kia unveils renderings of all-new K5 sedan

09:30 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, on Tuesday unveiled renderings of its all-new K5 sedan ahead of its domestic launch in December.

The upgraded K5 midsize sedan comes with a wider "tiger face" grille and a strong bumper incorporating large air intake vents and multibeam LED headlamps. It also has a bold character line that runs up along the sides that Kia claims exudes both power and elegance.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.

Kia didn't provide further details for the third-generation model.

This rendering provided by Kia on Oct. 29, 2019, shows the all-new K5 sedan to be released in the domestic market in December. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK