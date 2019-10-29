Go to Contents
Kia, GS Caltex join hands on EV charging services

09:56 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. and GS Caltex Corp. said Tuesday they have joined hands to offer better electric vehicle (EV) charging services.

Under a bilateral memorandum of understanding, Kia and GS Caltex will collaborate on developing EV charging technologies and services.

Kia, South Korea's No. 2 carmaker and part of Hyundai Motor Group, produces EV models like the Niro EV and Soul EV. GS Caltex, the country's second-largest refiner, currently offers fast-charging EV services at 23 of its gas stations.

The latest partnership includes installing a simple payment system in GS Caltex's EV chargers and developing customer services from charging to maintenance.

The two companies said their cooperation will lead to the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the country.

South Korea has been pushing to promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles that do not emit the greenhouse gases largely responsible for global warming.

This photo provided by Kia Motors Corp. shows a Soul EV displayed at the International Electric Vehicle Expo in Seogwipo, Jeju Island on May 8, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

