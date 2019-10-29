Fine dust alert issued in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Tuesday issued a fine dust advisory for the capital area, as local weather forecasters warn about a steady influx of yellow dust from abroad during the day.
The advisory for PM 10, or fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, was issued at 5 a.m., according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The average PM 10 level in Seoul's 25 administrative districts rose from 151 micrograms per cubic meter at 4 a.m. to 156 micrograms at 5 p.m. A fine dust advisory is issued when the PM 10 figure stays above 150 micrograms for longer than two hours.
As fine dust particles can cause various ailments and undermine the body's immune system, municipal officials asked citizens with respiratory or cardiovascular problems, children and other vulnerable people to refrain from going outdoors. They also asked that citizens wear health masks when going outdoors or engaging in outdoor activities.
South Korea has been struggling to deal with fine dust particles both from home and blowing in from China, as well as yellow dust from Mongolia during the winter and spring seasons.
According to the National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center, Seoul's PM 10 level fell to 125 micrograms as of 8 a.m., and the density of fine dust particles is expected to reach "bad" levels across the country throughout the day. The state-run agency classifies PM 10 levels between 81 micrograms and 150 as bad.
The capital's level of ultrafine dust, or the amount of particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, remained at 23 micrograms per cubic meter, which belongs to normal levels, as of 8 a.m.
The Air Quality Forecasting Center noted that yellow dust that originated from southern Mongolia and northeastern China from Sunday to Monday began to arrive in South Korea's western coastal areas early Tuesday morning and is expected to move to southeastern regions.
It also forecast the fine dust levels are expected to return to normal nationwide Wednesday.
