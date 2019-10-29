Parliamentary leader to refer prosecution reform bills to plenary session on Dec. 3
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will refer key prosecution reform bills placed on a fast track to a plenary session set for Dec. 3, parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said Tuesday, as the rival parties have locked horns over the bills.
Earlier in the day, Moon notified the legislation and judiciary committee of the decision.
The bills include proposals to set up an independent unit to probe corruption allegations involving high-ranking public officials and to give more investigative authority to police. They were placed on the fast track in late April, along with an election reform bill.
