KBO's active leader in career wins announces retirement

In what will go down as his last game, Bae came on with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 4 of the Korean Series against the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday. The Bears were leading 11-9 and were two outs from completing the four-game sweep of the Heroes. Bae struck out Park Byung-ho and then retired Jerry Sands on a soft grounder back to the mound. Bae fielded the ball and tossed it to first base to clinch the Bears' sixth championship and his eighth title.