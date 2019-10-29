S. Korea, EU seek research cooperation on climate, environmental issues
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that it will seek to expand research cooperation with the European Union on climate and environmental issues.
Researchers and policymakers are set to exchange information and discuss future cooperation at a bilateral Research and Innovation Day gathering in Seoul on Wednesday, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
Agendas at the gathering include climate, environment, information and communications technology, nanotech and the bio sector, energy and transportation and personal exchange.
The EU plans to elaborate on its innovation research support projects Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, as well as the EUREKA program. EUREKA is an intergovernmental research and development funding and coordination platform to promote international innovation and cooperation.
"The meeting will open new opportunities for researchers wanting to secure funding for their projects, learn about the latest trends as well as forge contact points that can lead to joint programs in the future," the science ministry said.
