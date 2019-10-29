Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea, EU seek research cooperation on climate, environmental issues

13:56 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that it will seek to expand research cooperation with the European Union on climate and environmental issues.

Researchers and policymakers are set to exchange information and discuss future cooperation at a bilateral Research and Innovation Day gathering in Seoul on Wednesday, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

Agendas at the gathering include climate, environment, information and communications technology, nanotech and the bio sector, energy and transportation and personal exchange.

The EU plans to elaborate on its innovation research support projects Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, as well as the EUREKA program. EUREKA is an intergovernmental research and development funding and coordination platform to promote international innovation and cooperation.

"The meeting will open new opportunities for researchers wanting to secure funding for their projects, learn about the latest trends as well as forge contact points that can lead to joint programs in the future," the science ministry said.

S. Korea, EU seek research cooperation on climate, environmental issues - 1

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK