N. Korea issue could escalate tensions between U.S., China: U.S. think tank
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula could heighten tensions between the United States and China, "possibly dragging them into conflict if tensions spiral out of control," an institute under the U.S. Department of Defense said.
The Honolulu-based Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies made the argument in its new book, "China's Global Influence," highlighting Beijing's dual approach in dealing with North Korea-related issues.
"On principle, China opposes North Korea's nuclear development and publicly criticizes Pyongyang whenever North Korea conducted nuclear tests. Yet China protects North Korea from regime collapse through diplomatic and economic support," the book said.
"Washington has tried to persuade Beijing to exert more influence over Pyongyang, but China has not been very cooperative."
China, instead, appears to be using North Korea as a "bargaining chip" in its overall diplomacy with the U.S., it added.
Along with the South China Sea and Taiwan issues, the Korean peninsula is deemed a "flash point" for potential conflict between the U.S. and China, it said, adding that changing situations could drive the two sides into conflict.
