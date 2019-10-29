Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
China grants US$35 mln worth of aid to N. Korea from Jan.-Aug.: data
BEIJING -- China granted over US$35 million worth of aid to North Korea in the first eight months of this year, Beijing's customs data showed Tuesday, as the impoverished North struggles with chronic food shortages amid multilayered global sanctions.
Of the total, $34.6 million was spent on providing 98,305 tons of fertilizer during the January-August period, according to the data.
-----------------
Seoul stocks narrow gains Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, boosted by a Wall Street rally and hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.59 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,095.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
N. Korea issue could escalate tensions between U.S., China: U.S. think tank
SEOUL -- The geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula could heighten tensions between the United States and China, "possibly dragging them into conflict if tensions spiral out of control," an institute under the U.S. Department of Defense said.
The Honolulu-based Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies made the argument in its new book, "China's Global Influence," highlighting Beijing's dual approach in dealing with North Korea-related issues.
-----------------
(News Focus) Proposals on forced labor spat raise cautious hope for Seoul-Tokyo fence-mending
SEOUL -- From creating a fund to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor to entrusting a civilian panel with addressing the thorny issue, a flurry of proposals are raising cautious hope for a thaw in frosty ties between Seoul and Tokyo.
Diplomatic circles, scholars and media in both countries have put forward the ideas while Seoul and Tokyo have been exploring a diplomatic off-ramp -- or at least a path for de-escalation -- through a series of high-level or working-level talks in recent months.
-----------------
Dropping WTO special treatment can be new chance for S. Korean agriculture: prime minister
SEOUL -- Trying to assuage South Korean farmers' fury over the government's decision to abandon developing country status at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday called for efforts to turn it into an opportunity to upgrade the local agricultural sector.
Last week, the government announced that it would not seek preferential treatment as a developing nation any more, a move that came amid increased pressure from the United States for Seoul to give up the status it has maintained since 1995.
-----------------
S. Korea, Australia stage joint naval exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and Australia kicked off joint naval drills off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday to boost their combined operational capabilities and partnership, the Navy here said.
The three-day exercise, code-named "Haedori-Wallaby," began in the waters around the southern city of Pohang earlier in the day, which involves joint maneuvers, as well as anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-ship firing drills, according to the Navy.
(END)