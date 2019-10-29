Researchers find method to use blood tests to predict arteriosclerosis
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Medical researchers have discovered a method of using common blood tests to predict the onset of arteriosclerosis that can cause heart attacks and strokes, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday.
Gangnam Severance Hospital said a team of researchers led by Park Jong-suk has determined that there is close correlation between high levels of triglyceride and glucose in the blood stream and the hardening and loss of elasticity in arteries.
The assessment was based on detailed checks of 1,175 people that received at least two computed tomography (CT) scans during the course of their medical checkups.
Of the people checked over a period of a little over four years, the team said those with high triglyceride and glucose numbers were 1.8 times more at risk of coming down with arteriosclerosis than people with normal levels.
The hospital, which is part of Yonsei University, said the discovery is noteworthy because in the past, doctors were reliant on using CTs -- which required considerable time and expense -- to check for arteriosclerosis.
It said doctors can pinpoint people at risk and provide treatment in a timely manner through blood tests.
