(LEAD) Samsung SDI Q3 net up slightly on equity gains

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., a major battery maker in South Korea, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit increased slightly due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates.
Net profit for the July-September period stood at 217.3 billion won (US$186 million), compared with 214 billion won from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales rose 1.8 percent on-year to 2.56 trillion won in the third quarter, but operating profit plunged 31 percent on-year to 165 billion won in the cited period.
The affiliate of Samsung Group said its net profit increased on the back of equity ties with Samsung Display Co. Samsung SDI holds a 15.2 percent stake in Samsung Display.
Samsung SDI said its battery business posted 1.95 trillion won in sales, up 1.5 percent from a year ago, thanks to robust sales of mid to large-sized batteries used for electric vehicles and energy storage systems (ESS).
The company logged 614.3 billion won in sales from its electronic material business, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, on the back of solid sales of display materials.
Samsung SDI said it expects improved fourth-quarter earnings on strong demand for EV batteries, while sales of small-sized batteries are also likely to increase.
In a conference call, Samsung SDI said it expects it will cost about 200 billion won to apply its special fire extinguishing system at some 1,000 ESS sites that use its ESS cells and modules. However, the company emphasized that the move will boost the credibility of its products.
According to industry data, 28 ESS fire cases have been reported in South Korea since 2017, prompting the government to launch an investigation and force companies to suspend ESS operations. Samsung SDI earlier this month unveiled an ESS safety system that can extinguish flames quickly even if one battery cell is caught on fire.
"We don't consider our measure a one-off cost," Samsung SDI Vice President Kwon Young-no said. "We think this is an investment to upgrade our consumers' trust and the competitiveness of our products in the fast-growing global ESS market."
Samsung SDI said it is also focusing on developing materials for Samsung Display's quantum dot displays. Samsung Display earlier this month announced it will invest 13.1 trillion won by 2025 to upgrade its liquid crystal display (LCD) production facilities in South Korea to produce quantum dot displays.
Shares in Samsung SDI fell 0.65 percent to 228,000 won on the Seoul bourse, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.04 percent decline. The earnings results were released before the market closed.
