Korean Series-winning manager signs record-breaking extension
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The manager of the South Korean baseball champions Doosan Bears has signed a record-setting contract extension.
The Bears, fresh off their 2019 Korean Series title, announced Tuesday they will bring back skipper Kim Tae-hyung on a new three-year deal worth 2.8 billion won (US$2.4 million). Kim will make 700 million won per season in salary and got a signing bonus of 700 million won.
It's the largest contract for a manager in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). SK Wyverns' manager Youm Kyoung-youb held the previous record with his three-year, 2.5 billion-won deal he signed last November.
Kim's first three-year deal, which ran from 2017 to 2019, was worth 2 billion won, a record amount at the time of his signing.
Kim, 52, took over the Bears after the end of the 2014 season. And they've played in the Korean Series every year during his tenure, winning it all in 2015, 2016 and 2019, and finishing in second place in 2017 and 2018. Kim is only the second manager in KBO history to reach five consecutive Korean Series with the same team and also the fourth manager to win at least three championships.
Kim boasts a regular season winning percentage of .611, with 435 wins, 277 losses and five ties in 717 games. On July 7, he became the fastest manager to reach 400 victories, doing so in game No. 662.
