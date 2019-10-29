Seoul stocks end lower, snap 3-day winning streak
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks snapped a three-day rally to end slightly lower Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. rate decision despite hopes for eased global trade tension, analysts said. The Korean won firmed against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.91 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,092.69. Trading volume was moderate at 350.6 million shares worth 3.91 trillion won (US$3.36 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 419 to 391.
The index started higher after a Wall Street rally on better-than-expected earnings by major companies, but it slipped in afternoon trading due to sell-offs by foreign investors ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week.
"The local stock market remained tepid with a lack of upward momentum following a recent rally despite rising hope for progress in talks with the United States and China," Choi Yu-joon, an analyst at Shina Investment, said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China but did not elaborate on the schedule.
Foreigners sold a net 99.6 billion won worth of local stocks, while institutions scooped up a net 74 billion won to support the index. Retail investors offloaded a net 18 billion won.
Tech shares were mixed. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 0.39 percent to 51,100 won, while chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.12 percent to 83,000 won. Naver, the nation's top portal operator, shed 2.55 percent to 153,000 won.
Auto shares were up. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent to 122,500 won, and its sister company Kia Motors advanced 3.89 percent to 42,700 won.
The local currency closed at 1,163.0 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.7 won from the previous session's close.
