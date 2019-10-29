Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Joker

Award-winning 'Joker' tops 5 mln in attendance in S. Korea

16:23 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Venice-winning psychological thriller "Joker" topped 5 million admissions in South Korea on Tuesday, according to its distributor.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, passed the threshold at noon on the 28th day of its run in South Korean theaters, Warner Bros. Korea said. It is soon expected to become the second most-viewed DC Comics-adapted film in the country after "The Dark Knight Rises," which was seen by 6.4 million people in 2012.

"Joker," the winner of the Golden Lion award at this year's Venice Film Festival, is about a failed stand-up comedian who turns to a life of crime.

It has racked up a total of US$278 million in North America alone.

This image provided by Warner Bros. Korea shows a scene from "Joker." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK