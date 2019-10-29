Go to Contents
N. Korea's No. 2 leader meets with Malaysian PM, discusses normalizing relations

17:01 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 2 leader has met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and discussed ways to normalize relations between the two countries since the assassination in Kuala Lumpur of the North Korean leader's half brother.

The meeting between Choe Ryong-hae, president of the North's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Mahathir took place in Azerbaijan on the sidelines of a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), according to a Sunday posting of the Malaysian leader's official Twitter account.

The two sides discussed "the issue of normalization of bilateral relations and the reopening of the Malaysian Embassy in Pyongyang," the Malay-language posting said without providing further details.

North Korea and Malaysia had maintained close relations since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1973, but ties were strained when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was poisoned to death at a Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017 in an assassination blamed on Pyongyang.

