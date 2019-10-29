S. Korea expresses support for counterterrorism efforts after IS chief's death
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed support Tuesday for international efforts against terrorism after the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group was killed in a recent U.S.-led operation in Syria.
"The government supports progress in international counterterrorism efforts and will continue efforts to deal with violent extremism and cooperation in counterterrorism with the international community," ministry spokesman Kim In-chul told a press briefing in response to a request for comment on the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"Terrorism has been a serious threat to world peace and security, and we have maintained our position that the international community must take a stern response," he said.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi, who had claimed leadership in several deadly attacks in Europe, was killed in a nighttime raid led by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria the previous day. The elusive leader detonated a suicide vest after being cornered into a tunnel.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)