Samsung to take part in Saudi's entertainment city project: sources
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group is likely to take part in a massive entertainment city construction project in Saudi Arabia, industry sources here said Tuesday.
Samsung is set to join Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya project that aims to build an entertainment hub located some 40 kilometers southwest of Riyadh, according to sources, adding that group executives are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Saudi officials later this week.
Samsung's construction unit, Samsung C&T Corp., is highly expected to participate in the super project that plans to build an entertainment city including theme parks, resorts and shopping malls.
The first phase of the project is expected to be finished by 2022, with the final completion of the project set for 2035.
The expected deal follows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong's visit to the kingdom in September for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Lee also inspected Samsung C&T's metro construction project in Riyadh.
