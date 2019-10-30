Go to Contents
LG, Qualcomm to develop automotive infotainment platform

10:00 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. will join hands to develop an in-vehicle infotainment platform for connected cars, the companies said Wednesday.

LG Electronics and Qualcomm have signed a strategic partnership to develop the automotive platform, which combines entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers, the firms said.

The infotainment platform called webOS Auto is designed for connected cars, which are equipped with internet access for vehicle management and other safety features.

Using Qualcomm's automotive chip, LG will develop an audio and video interface, touchscreens and keypads, as well as a 5G network solution, the companies said.

The two companies will jointly showcase the new system in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world's largest tech shows to be held in Las Vegas in January, they noted.

LG Electronics and Qualcomm sign a strategy partnership to strengthen an in-vehicle infotainment system at the LG R&D campus in southern Seoul on Oct. 29, 2019, in this photo provided by LG Electronics. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

