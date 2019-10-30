Celltrion's Remsima logs US$77 mln sales in U.S. for Q3
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Sales of biosimilar Remsima by South Korean bio-pharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. reached US$77 million in the United States during the third quarter of this year, industry data showed Wednesday.
Sales of the biosimilar drug to treat autoimmune diseases jumped 8 percent on-year during the July-September period, according to the earnings report by Pfizer Inc.
Celltrion did not release data on sales of Remsima in the U.S. as Pfizer is responsible for sales of the biosimilar drug under the name Inflectra.
Remsima is an identical copy of Janssen Biotech, Inc.'s Remicade and is effective in treating various diseases, from rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn's disease.
In contrast, sales of Remicade fell 24.1 percent on-year during the cited period.
Remsima was Celltrion's second biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Biosimilars are officially approved copycat medicines developed after patents for the original drugs expire.
