Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 October 30, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/07 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Keyword