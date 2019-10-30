(LEAD) Top U.S. envoy offers condolences to Moon on mother's passing
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris expressed condolences Wednesday over the death of President Moon Jae-in's mother.
"Deepest condolences to President Moon @moonriver365 for the passing of his mother Kang Han-ok. An amazing woman with an incredible history and remarkable legacy," Harris wrote on his Twitter account.
"Bruni's and my thoughts and prayers are with the President and his family at this difficult time. Requiescat in pace."
Kang Han-ok died in a hospital in Busan on Tuesday night at the age of 92, Cheong Wa Dae announced, after reportedly suffering from an illness for a long time. She had been in critical condition in recent days.
Moon said he plans to hold a "calm" family funeral at the wishes of the deceased, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Later in the day, Canadian Ambassador to Seoul Micheal Danagher also expressed his condolences over the passing of Moon's mother in a tweet on behalf of his embassy staff.
