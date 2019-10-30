Banks' lending rates slightly rise in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Lending rates on fresh loans extended by banks in South Korean rose slightly from a month earlier in September, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The average rate on all fresh loans came to 3.31 percent in the month, up 0.12 percentage point from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rate on new household loans gained 0.10 percentage point to 3.02 percent, while that of corporate loans also added 0.10 percentage point to 3.42 percent.
"The interest rates on both corporate loans and household loans increased by 10 basis points, but the average rate on all fresh loans rose by 12 basis points on an increase in fresh corporate loans that carry a relatively higher rate," the BOK said.
The interest rate paid by banks on fresh savings climbed 5 basis points to 1.57 percent.
Such an increase followed a base rate cut by the BOK in late July that had sent the interest rate on fresh household loans to a record low of 2.92 percent the following month.
Bank officials have noted the record low rates may have pushed up demand for fresh loans, which in turn could have pushed up the interest rate on fresh loans.
Local banks are also said to be reducing their household lending for corporate loans as they will be required to keep their loans-deposit ratio at under 100 percent from the start of next year, under which household loans will count for more than their value while corporate loans will count for less.
The average lending rate on all outstanding bank loans has continued to drop since the base rate cut in July, dipping to 3.56 percent in August from 3.63 percent and again to 3.51 percent in September.
The average rate paid on all outstanding deposits came to 1.33 percent as of end-September, down 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier.
