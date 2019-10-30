Gov't to conduct safety checks on airlines
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's aviation authorities said Wednesday that they will begin inspecting the country's nine airlines next month to ensure safety after a series of accidents.
The decision came five days after a budget carrier made an emergency return due to defects in the autopilot system.
Aviation inspectors will conduct a comprehensive safety check on the country's two full-service and seven low-cost carriers until December, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
On Wednesday, aviation officials held an emergency meeting with executives and engineers from the nine airlines to discuss safety checks.
Last Friday, a B737-800NG jet operated by leading low-cost carrier Jeju Air Co. made an emergency return 10 minutes after a takeoff from a local airport due to problems with the autopilot system.
South Korean airlines have reported a series of accidents such as delayed or suspended takeoffs due to faulty parts and a fire during preparations for takeoff.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way Air Co. and Fly Gangwon.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)