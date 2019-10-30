Over 6 out of 10 S. Koreans support idea of setting up special probe unit
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- More than six out of 10 South Koreans support an idea of setting up a special unit to probe alleged corruption by high-ranking public officials, a poll showed Wednesday.
In a Realmeter survey of 500 people aged 19 and older, 61.5 percent of the respondents expressed their support for the proposed establishment of the agency while 33.7 percent opposed it.
The portion of supporters was higher than the 51.4 percent tallied in a separate similar poll conducted on Oct. 18.
The creation of a separate investigative agency is one of President Moon Jae-in's election pledges aiming to reform the prosecution to ensure its political neutrality.
Key reform bills to establish the unit and give more investigative power to police were placed on the parliamentary fast-track in late April.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Tuesday referred those bills to a plenary session set for Dec. 3.
The poll showed 87.2 percent of liberal voters supported the idea.
In every age group, the number of supporters outnumbered that of opponents.
The poll indicated that 71.4 percent of those in their 20s lent their support to Moon's proposal. People in their 60s and older backed the idea with 51.6 percent.
The poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
