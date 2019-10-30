Go to Contents
Seoul stocks trade lower Wednesday morning

11:33 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. rate decision.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 8.23 points, or 0.39 percent, to reach 2,084.46 as of 11:20 a.m.

The market sentiment was muted on disappointing earnings reports by local companies. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

Tech shares were down. Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.17 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.08 percent.

Pharmaceutical company Celltrion slid 0.49 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor edged down 0.41 percent.

Hyundai Steel, the nation's No. 2 steelmaker, sank 2.88 percent after its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to higher raw material costs.

The local currency was trading at 1,167.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.6 won from Tuesday's close.

