East Asian football body not considering sanctioning N. Korea for skipping tournament

North Korea will skip the women's tournament at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship, set to take place from Dec. 10-18 in the South Korean city of Busan. The Korea Football Association (KFA) revealed on Tuesday that the North had informed the EAFF in September that it would not send its women's team across the border. South Korean officials tried to persuade their counterparts to change their mind during the South Korean men's team's trip to Pyongyang for a World Cup qualifying match on Oct. 15, but North Korea didn't budge.

