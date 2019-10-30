Childbirths down 10.9 pct in August: data
SEJONG, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The number of babies born in South Korea in August slipped 10.9 percent from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, in yet another reminder of the chronically low birthrate that has plagued Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The data, compiled by Statistics Korea, showed that 24,408 babies were born in August, down 2,973 from the same month a year earlier. The figure has been falling on-year for 41 consecutive months.
It marked the lowest level for any August since the agency started compiling the data in 1981.
The decline in childbirths apparently came as a rising number of young South Koreans are avoiding marriage amid economic hardship.
Other factors include the high cost of private education and skyrocketing home prices, as well as the difficulties women face in finding jobs after spending an extended period away from work to raise children.
The number of couples tying the knot also came to a record-low of 18,340 in August, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
