LG Electronics Q3 net down 30.5 pct on sluggish mobile biz

15:24 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit dropped 30.5 percent from a year earlier due to its lackluster mobile business.

The South Korean electronics maker said its net earnings stood at 345.7 billion won (US$296 million) in the July-September period, compared with 497.1 billion won a year ago.

Its sales rose 1.8 percent on-year to 15.7 trillion won, and its operating profit gained 4.4 percent to 781.4 billion won in the third quarter, the largest quarterly result since 2009, the company said.

