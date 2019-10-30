(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks closed lower for the second consecutive session Wednesday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings and awaited a U.S. rate decision, analysts said. The Korean won weakened against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 12.42 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,080.27. Trading volume was moderate at 410.99 million shares worth 5 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 565 to 263.
The market sentiment was muted on disappointing earnings reports by local companies, while investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.
"Investors are taking a cautious approach ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while locking in profits from the recent rally," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
Institutions turned to net sellers, dumping 225.6 billion won, while foreigners picked up a net 11.9 billion won. Retail investors bought a net 154.17 billion won.
Tech shares were down. Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.37 percent to 50,400 won, and chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.81 percent to 81,500 won.
Korea Electric Power, the state-run utility firm, advanced 2.99 percent to 25,850 won after its CEO Kim Jong-gap said he will push to phase out temporary discounts on charging costs for electric vehicles and other uses to cut snowballing deficits.
Hyundai Steel, the nation's No. 2 steelmaker, sank 2.88 percent to 32,000 won after its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to higher raw material costs.
The local currency closed at 1,168.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.1 won from Tuesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 1.8 basis points to 1.481 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond decreased 2 basis points to 1.601 percent.
