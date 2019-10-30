S. Korea to join hands with int'l authorities in drug crackdown
SEJONG, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs office said Wednesday that it will join hands with international authorities in cracking down on methamphetamine.
The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said that it plans to coordinate probes and exchange information with the U.S., Japan and 18 other Asian countries on suspicious travelers and cargoes between Nov. 4 and Dec. 29.
The joint campaign is meant to thwart the spread of methamphetamine -- also known as Philopon -- in the Asia-Pacific region from the Golden Triangle.
The Golden Triangle, which straddles Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, is a major drug producing area.
The move comes amid increased trafficking of methamphetamine around the world. A total of 185 tons of methamphetamine were confiscated globally in 2017, up 7.4 times from 10 years earlier, the KCS said, citing data from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.
It said the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 51 percent of the confiscated methamphetamine while North America took up 47 percent.
