Regional governments hold much of unused funding for inter-Korean exchange projects
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean regional governments are holding surplus funds allocated for exchange programs with North Korea as the two Koreas have entered a phase of frayed relations amid stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang, municipal officials said Wednesday.
Gyeonggi provincial government, near Seoul and bordering the North, and other regional governments expanded their funding to implement a slew of inter-Korean projects this year, but many of them fizzled following the rupture of a February meeting in Hanoi between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim and Trump fell short of a deal over the gap between Washington's insistence on denuclearization and Pyongyang's demand for economic sanctions relief.
Due to the failure to implement many planned inter-Korean projects, the amount of funds held by local governments has increased from what was earmarked early this year.
Inter-Korean exchange and cooperation funds created by Gyeonggi came to 39.28 billion won (around US$33.63 million) as of late last month, an increase of 6.37 billion won from early this year.
Gyeonggi crafted a supplementary budget of 10 billion won in May to support inter-Korean projects, but spent only 4 billion won on 10 projects, including the Asian Peace Cup international volleyball championship in Indonesia, in which the North took part.
The local government was eager to pour 10 billion won into 20 cross-border exchanges, such as a marathon connecting the South Korean border city of Paju to the North Korean border city of Kaesong and joint quarantine efforts against malaria.
But those projects fell through, leaving more than half of the provincial government's funds for inter-Korean exchanges unused.
The Daegu municipal government in southeastern South Korea has secured 5.15 billion won in inter-Korean exchange and cooperation funds since 2015. But the funds remain unused as the regional government was unable to implement any of its envisioned inter-Korean projects that included an international marathon with North Korean athletes, an inter-Korean football match in March and an academic meeting involving historians of the two Koreas.
The government of North Gyeongsang Province in the country's southeastern area, which expanded its fund for this year's inter-Korean programs by 1.01 billion won to 5 billion won, has yet to use any of the funds.
Gangwon provincial government, which borders the North in South Korea's eastern area, spent only 4.3 percent of its inter-Korean exchange fund this year, as it has faced a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang on North Korea's east coast amid frayed inter-Korean relations.
This is in a stark comparison with last year, when the local government used 1.79 billion won on inter-Korean projects amid a significant thaw in the two Koreas' ties. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged in his New Year's address on Jan. 1, 2018, that he would prepare for his country's participation in the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics hosted by the South.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim held three summits last year, in April, May and September. Moon traveled to Pyongyang for the September summit and invited Kim to South Korea for a reciprocal visit, though Kim's trip to the South did not materialize.
The Incheon municipal government, west of Seoul, has been also hit by the inactivity of inter-Korean projects, using 600 million won out of a 4.6 billion won this year.
The North Chungcheong provincial government in central South Korea had planned to push ahead with eight projects with the North with a 3.4 billion won fund. But, the local government's efforts for the projects, including the invitation of North Korean martial artists to the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships, did not pay off.
An official at the Gyeonggi provincial government said, "We expanded funding for inter-Korean projects in anticipation of brisk exchanges between the two Koreas, but we could not move forward a lot of projects planned as inter-Korean relations showed little signs of improvement in the wake of the U.S.-North Korean summit in Hanoi."
He expressed his hope that next year the local government will carry out projects that benefit both Koreas, adding one of such project is a joint quarantine effort to prevent the spread of African swine fever across the inter-Korean border.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)