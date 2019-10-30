S. Korea confirms 2 new ASF cases from wild boars
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Quarantine authorities on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of African swine fever in dead wild boars, bringing the number of such cases to 18 in South Korea.
The confirmation came a day after officials found three dead wild boars in Paju, a city bordering North Korea. Two of the boars tested positive for the virus.
Separately, South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of African swine fever at local pig farms since Sept. 17, when the country confirmed its first case of the deadly hog disease at a farm near the border with North Korea. So far, all reported cases have been in areas bordering the North.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health. It remains unknown how the virus traveled into South Korea.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)