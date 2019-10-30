Finance minister voices concerns over indictment of ride-hailing executives
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday voiced concerns over a recent indictment of senior executives of ride-hailing service Tada, saying that it could have a negative impact on the government's plan to promote new business sectors.
On Monday, prosecutors indicted Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, chief executive of its rental car hailing service unit, Value Creators & Company (VCNC), declaring the app-based business illegal. VCNC, which operates the Tada service, is a subsidiary of SoCar.
Lee and Park will face trial without physical detention on charges of running a transportation business without a license.
During a parliamentary meeting, Hong said that he was "significantly worried" about the indictment because it "could negatively affect the promotion of new industries."
Hong also admitted that there has been little progress over the government's efforts to resolve thorny issues, including a controversy over the ride-hailing service.
Tada, (the Korean word for "ride"), was launched in October 2018 and has rapidly grown to become Korea's leading ride-offering service. It operates mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.
Taxi drivers claim that Tada threatens their livelihood and violates transportation law that forbids rented vehicles from offering rides in exchange for money.
Tada argues its business is within legal boundaries based on a written exception that specifically allows rented vans - or vans with 11 to 15 seats - to be offered with drivers.
The local taxi industry argues this is an arbitrary application of the rule, irrelevant to its original purpose of promoting tourism.
At issue will be whether Tada should be considered as a type of rental car service or an illegal taxi service operating without a license.
