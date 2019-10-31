Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Jeju Air aircraft's fearful return attributed to 8 malfunctioning software programs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. demands US$5 bln again in 2nd round of defense cost-sharing talks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice ministry to restrict prosecution office entry of reporter for false report, sparking controversy over media control (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to look into funding plans for high-priced apartment purchases (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Uncertainty over summit, no exit in sight for tension in S. Korea-Japan ties (Segye Times)
-- Eastman School of Music decides to delay performance in China after Beijing blocks entry of 3 South Korean orchestra members (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry to restrict prosecution office entry of reporter for false report (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean forced labor victims file appeal with UN (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry to restrict prosecution office entry of reporter for false report (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to look into funding plans for high-priced apartment purchases (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung unveils new foldable smartphone (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Dispatch of U.S. aircraft to Japan may be signal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean forced labor victims file appeal with UN (Korea Herald)
-- No breakthrough 1 year after ruling on forced labor (Korea Times)
