(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 31)

The United States reportedly has demanded South Korea pay more than $100 million for the cost of deploying its strategic assets in a recent meeting on defense cost sharing between the two allies. The amount was reached based on the usual five to six flights of a fleet of B-1 strategic bombers per year. But the money is three times bigger than the $30 million the U.S. Department of Defense requested in a negotiation last year. CBS News estimated the cost of a B-1B flight around the Korean Peninsula at $1.15 million — or, less than $6 million for five flights at a minimum. Therefore, the United States is suspected to have inflated the amount in an incomprehensible way.