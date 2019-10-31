S. Korea's industrial output turns lower in September
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell last month due mainly to declines in the wholesale, retail and service sectors, government data showed Thursday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the country's overall industrial output fell 0.4 percent in September from a month earlier.
Production in the health care, machinery and mining industries increased in September compared with a month ago, while output in the wholesale, retail, telecommunications and service industries decreased, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
Year-on-year, industrial output rose 0.5 percent, helped by increased output in the mining and service industries, it said.
