(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q3 net more than halves on weak chip prices
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its net profit more than halved in the third quarter from a year earlier due to weak memory chip prices.
The net profit of the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker tumbled 52.3 percent to 6.3 trillion won (US$5.4 billion) in the July-September period, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
Its operating profit plunged 55.7 percent on-year to 7.8 trillion won, and sales slipped 5.3 percent to 62 trillion won in the three-month period, the firm said. The company logged a quarterly record high in operating profit during the third quarter of last year.
It marks the fourth consecutive quarter that the tech giant has reported an on-year drop in operating profit.
The operating income for the third quarter was above market expectations of 7.1 trillion won, based on the survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency on 21 Korean brokerage houses. The sales estimate stood at 61.3 trillion won on average.
Samsung said its money-spinning semiconductor business, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the firm's sales, continued to slump to weigh on the overall profitability amid an industry-wide slump since the end of 2018.
"Third-quarter profit fell sharply from a year earlier but improved from the previous quarter, as stronger smartphone sales and improved utilization in mobile OLED screens were weighed down by continued weakness in the memory chip market," Samsung said in a release.
The tech giant said it expects the inventory level of memory chips to stabilize next year.
In the mobile business, strong sales of the Galaxy Note 10 and cheaper Galaxy A series boosted overall profit, along with improved margins for mass-market models. Its network business also contributed to sales growth on growing demand for 5G equipment by local carriers, it noted.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects demand for components to turn sluggish in general amid weak seasonal effects, while marketing expenses are likely to increase to address year-end smartphone sales," Samsung said.
The company earlier announced that it has sold over 1 million Galaxy Note 10s in South Korea, making it the fastest Samsung smartphone to reach the milestone. The Note 10 was released only in a 5G model in the domestic market in August.
The panel business posted robust performance, with strong demand for high-margin OLED screens for smartphones offsetting losses from the large panel LCD business amid global supply glut.
The consumer electronics division posted a year-over-year decline in profit from the TV business despite growing shipments of premium models in the face of toughening price competition.
Despite lingering uncertainties in global trade, Samsung anticipated a recovery in chip prices next year on restocking by data centers and strong demand for high-density chips for 5G smartphones.
"As Samsung plans to manage investment and capacity operation flexibly depending on market conditions, DRAM inventory is expected to normalize in the first half of 2020," Samsung said. "However, uncertainties linger over the memory chip market as demand is seen recovering but risks from global industry circumstances persist."
The firm expected fourth-quarter earnings in the mobile business to decrease from the previous quarter in the offseason, pinning hopes for a sales boost on 5G smartphones and foldable devices.
During this week's developer conference, Samsung teased a clamshell-like foldable concept phone, raising speculation of a new foldable series following the Galaxy Fold that folds vertically.
The company said it will also speed up the shift from its LCD business to quantum-dot (QD) displays to improve profitability and expand presence in the premium market.
Earlier this month, Samsung Display, its panel-making unit, announced plans to spend 13.1 trillion won on the next-generation displays to respond to rising price pressure from fast-moving Chinese rivals.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading at 51,200 won on the Seoul bourse, up 1.59 percent from the previous session's close. The earnings report was announced before the market opened.
