Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 October 31, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0
Busan 22/11 Sunny 0
(END)
