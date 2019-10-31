Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #open

Seoul stocks open higher following Fed rate cut

09:25 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday as investors welcomed a U.S. rate cut in a busy week of corporate earnings.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 11.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to reach 2,092.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index got off to a strong start on a U.S. stock rally after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected to spur growth in the world's largest economy.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.39 percent after the tech giant announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before the market opening.

Naver, the nation's top portal operator, gained 2.59 percent as its net profit jumped 24.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The local currency was trading at 1,162.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from Wednesday's close.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK