Hyundai launches ix25 SUV in China to boost sales
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has launched its ix25 sport utility vehicle in China to help revive sales in the world's biggest automobile market.
The ix25 compact SUV comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and has a fuel efficiency of 18.8 kilometers per liter. It carries safety features such as lane following assist, front collision avoidance and driver awareness warning systems, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai has partnered with Beijing-based search engine operator Baidu Inc. to provide a technology-based car-to-home service to woo young Chinese customers, it said.
In the January-September period, Hyundai's sales in China fell 21 percent to 443,490 vehicles from 561,152 units a year earlier, according to the company.
