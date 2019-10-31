All-Star outfielder among 24 players eligible for free agency
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- An All-Star outfielder and a hard-hitting second baseman lead the list of 24 players eligible for free agency this winter in South Korean baseball.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced on Thursday that two dozen players will be able to declare free agency. They have until Sunday to either exercise or decline their rights to test the open market. The negotiating period opens on Monday.
Lotte Giants' outfielder Jeon Jun-woo should command some big money, should he enter free agency. The 33-year-old batted .301 with 22 home runs and 83 RBIs with 30 doubles, strong numbers across the board in a season when many hitters saw their power numbers dip drastically against the new, heavier official ball brought in to curb offensive explosion.
This was his third straight season of at least a .300 batting average. Jeon is a lifetime .294 hitter.
Kia Tigers' second baseman An Chi-hong could join Jeon in the market. The 29-year-old is one of those hitters whose counting stats suffered at the plate, with his home run total getting slashed from 23 in 2018 to just five in 2019. But An still hit a solid .315 and posted an on-base percentage of .380. An is a career .300 hitter.
Among others, NC Dinos' third baseman Park Sok-min will be eligible for free agency for the second time in his career, after his four-year deal with the Dinos expired at the end of this season.
The 34-year-old enjoyed a bounceback season in 2019, slashing .267/.393/.478 with 19 home runs and 74 RBIs. In 2018, he was .255/.360/.456 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs.
Among pitchers, Hanwha Eagles' closer Jung Woo-ram, who ranked fourth in the KBO with 26 saves this year, can test the open market, as can the Giants' close Son Seung-lak, who was limited to nine saves this year after nine consecutive seasons of reaching double figures in saves.
The Eagles and the LG Twins tied for most free agency-eligible, players with four apiece.
If there are between 11 and 20 free agents, each of the 10 clubs can sign up to two free agents from outside. If anywhere between 21 and 30 players become free agents, then clubs can acquire up to three free agents. But if there are fewer than 10 free agents, then clubs can only acquire one free agent each.
A club that signs a free agent must pay the player's previous club hefty compensation -- either paying twice the amount of the player's 2018 salary and sending a player not on the protected list, or paying three times the amount of the player's 2018 salary.
