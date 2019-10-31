Seoul city to increase budget to record 39.5 tln won in 2020
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government, the biggest municipal government in South Korea, on Thursday announced plans to increase its annual budget to a record 39.5 trillion won (US$34 billion) next year.
The amount marks 10.6 percent on-year growth compared to the planned 35.7 trillion won for this year, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
While it is the second straight year of double-digit growth, the on-year rise is slightly lower than the 12.3 percent increase in 2019.
The city will fund the expansion by issuing municipal bonds worth 3 trillion won at an annual interest rate of 1.8 percent, according to officials.
City Mayor Park Won-soon attributed the increase to budgeting for social welfare among other areas, specifically for providing housing support for newlyweds and expanding child care for working parents.
"Supporting young people and newlyweds who are beginning their lives is not only a solution for individuals and families but a way to begin a cycle of growth for society and the country," the mayor told a press briefing.
A combined 12.9 trillion won will be earmarked for social welfare, such as offering public housing and lower interest rates to newlyweds. It also includes expanding public nurseries and hiring more teachers for preschool and elementary school children.
By project, the city said it plans to inject 2.5 trillion won and 2.2 trillion won, respectively, into increasing housing support for newlyweds and setting up a more stable child care system. The city has also earmarked 497.7 billion won for supporting the younger generation and 2 trillion won for job growth.
The budget plan comes as younger residents in the capital are grappling with soaring property prices, in some cases giving up or delaying marriage and pregnancy altogether.
Last year, South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit a record low of 0.98, much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million.
Around 9.8 million, or one-fifth of the country's total population, live in Seoul, according to government data.
