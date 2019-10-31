BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' tops 700 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" hit the milestone of 700 million YouTube views Thursday.
The music video, released in June 2017, surpassed the 700 million threshold early Thursday morning, according to the band's label, YG Entertainment.
The feat made "As If It's Your Last" the four-piece girl band's third music video to achieve the 700-million-view record, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Boombaya," making BLACKPINK the K-pop girl band with the most YouTube views.
Released in June last year, "Ddu-du Ddu-du" is, meanwhile, running toward a new K-pop record of 1 billion YouTube views.
Having released its latest album, "Kill This Love," in April, the band has just finished a world concert tour and is set to stage concerts in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka from December to February.
