N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother

13:50 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has extended a condolence message to President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, Kang Han-ok, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.

Kim delivered the message Wednesday afternoon through the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

It was conveyed soon after to Moon at the Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan, where a mourning station for Kang is set up, she added.

