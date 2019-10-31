Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #smartphone share #Q3

Samsung maintains top spot in smartphone market in Q3

15:11 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphone share in the global market rose slightly in the third quarter from a year earlier to maintain its leading position, a report showed Thursday.

The Korean tech giant shipped 78.2 million smartphones for a 21 percent share in the July-September period, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics. The market share was up from 20 percent a year ago.

"Strong sales of the premium Galaxy Note 10 and mass-market A Series models boosted Samsung's smartphone shipments and profit during the quarter," Strategy Analytics said in a report.

China's Huawei Technologies Co.'s shipped 51.8 million to take up 18 percent of the market, which sharply went up from 14 percent a year ago, it noted.

Huawei posted a strong performance in its home turf on the back of a patriotic buying spree, offsetting uncertainty from North America and Western Europe following a U.S. ban on the Chinese company.

U.S. tech behemoth Apple's iPhone shipments stood at 46.9 million units, with a 12.4 percent share over the period, the market researcher said.

Despite its slight decline, the latest figure was Apple's best performance since last year, it added.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK