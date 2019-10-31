(LEAD) Seoul stocks advance after Fed rate cut
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks snapped a two-day losing streak to end higher Thursday as a U.S. rate cut lifted market sentiment in a busy week of corporate earnings, analysts said. The Korean won strengthened against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 3.21 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 2,083.48. Trading volume was moderate at 450.54 million shares worth 5.67 trillion won (US$4.87 billion), with gainers beating losers 419 to 372.
The market sentiment was lifted after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, raising odds of another rate cut by South Korea to spur its slowing economy.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 1.9 percent in the third quarter, reinforcing investor sentiment.
"The Federal Reserve's monetary easing and upbeat U.S. GDP growth positively affected the local stock market," Choi Yu-jun, an analyst at Shinhan Investment, said. "Foreigners turned to net sellers to boost the market."
Foreigners and institutions bought a net 35.6 billion won and 59.6 billion won, respectively, while retail investors dumped a net 151.7 billion won.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was steady at 50,400 won after the tech giant announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as robust smartphone and TV business helped offset weak memory chip business.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, soared 6.15 percent to 164,000 won after the firm posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced plans to expand its financial services to diversify its portfolio.
Mobile carrier SK Telecom increased 1.28 percent to 237,000 won as its earnings results showed lackluster net profit from equity losses from its chip-making subsidiary.
Leading refiner SK Innovation edged up 0.63 percent to 160,000 won after its third-quarter profits beat market expectations.
Samsung C&T Corp., Samsung's construction unit, jumped 2.77 percent to 100,000 on hopes for its involvement in a massive entertainment city development project in Saudi Arabia.
The local currency closed at 1,163.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.7 won from Wednesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 1.5 basis points to hit 1.466 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond decreased 1.8 basis points to 1.583 percent.
