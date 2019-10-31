Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Trump-Kim summits lead to no decrease in N.K.'s WMD arsenal, capability: Heritage Foundation
SEOUL -- Two summits between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led to no decrease in the communist nation's nuclear and missile stockpiles or its production capabilities, a conservative U.S. think tank said.
The Heritage Foundation made the point in the 2020 Index of U.S. Military Strength report released Wednesday, saying that Pyongyang "poses definite threats to the U.S. homeland" in addition to threatening American bases in South Korea, Japan and Guam.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has extended a condolence message to President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, Kang Han-ok, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Kim delivered the message Wednesday afternoon through the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
-----------------
Korea submits draft U.N. resolution calling for youth participation in disarmament efforts
SEOUL -- South Korea has submitted to a committee of the U.N. General Assembly a draft resolution encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation efforts, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
On Oct. 17, Seoul proposed the resolution to the First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues. It marks Seoul's first such proposal to the committee as a "main sponsor," the ministry said.
-----------------
Samsung maintains top spot in smartphone market in Q3
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphone share in the global market rose slightly in the third quarter from a year earlier to maintain its leading position, a report showed Thursday.
The Korean tech giant shipped 78.2 million smartphones for a 21 percent share in the July-September period, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics. The market share was up from 20 percent a year ago.
-----------------
S. Korea to make hydrogen a viable energy source by 2040
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday announced a plan to cut the production costs of hydrogen to about a third of current costs by 2040 in a move to make it a viable alternative to the fossil fuels blamed for global warming.
The road map -- outlined at the latest science-technology ministerial meeting in Seoul -- calls for lowering the cost of making a kilogram of hydrogen to around 3,000 won (US$2.60) in 2040 from the current cost of about 10,000 won, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
-----------------
celebrities-gambling charges
Police ask for indictment of former YG chief, Seungri on gambling charges
SEOUL -- Yang Hyun-suk, the scandal-ridden former CEO of YG Entertainment, and Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, were found to have each spent several hundred million won on gambling abroad, police said Thursday, wrapping up monthslong investigations.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) said it will refer Yang and Seungri to the prosecution with a recommendation that they be indicted on charges of habitual gambling. But the police agency said it will not recommend indictment for the two regarding their suspected foreign exchange law violations.
-----------------
Coast Guard took 4 hours, 41 minutes to evacuate Sewol victim: inquiry panel
SEOUL -- An independent panel said Thursday it took 4 hours and 41 minutes for the Coast Guard to transfer a victim of a 2014 ferry sinking to a hospital after its rescuers spotted him, showing evidence of the authorities' botched efforts to respond to the disaster.
The Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation also said at a press conference that a visual record of the incident obtained by the commission shows that no helicopters were mobilized to carry injured passengers in the Coast Guard's operations to search for and rescue survivors in the accident that took place in waters off the southern coast on April 16 that year.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) CJ Logistics eyes more acquisitions for growth
SEOUL -- South Korean logistics giant CJ Logistics Corp. is exploring gaining more acquisitions in the United States and Europe to boost its growth, a company executive has said.
CJ Logistics Senior Vice President Hong Sung-yong said acquisitions of foreign logistics companies could increase the company's access to multinational and foreign companies and win projects from them.
