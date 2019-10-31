N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
16:58 October 31, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
No other details were immediately available, including how many projectiles were fired and where it was launched.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.
It is the 12th time that North Korea has carried out such a major weapons test, with the last test-firing taking place on Oct. 2, when it tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
